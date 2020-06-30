Photo service

Meeting with Union of Association of Senior Citizens

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Ministry of Labor and Social Policy representatives, Mayor of Centar municipality Sasha Bogdanovikj and members of the “Humanost” Association meet with members of the Union of the Association of Senior Citizens

30 June 2020
