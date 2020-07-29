Medical teams from Sweden and Slovenia to arrive next week, German assistance announced

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – Upon a request by the Ministry of Health, a medical team from the Kingdom of Sweden comprised of ten nurses and a doctor will arrive in the first week of August through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. A medical team from the Republic of Slovenia is also set to arrive.

The Ministry of Health will cover the travel and accommodation costs of the medical teams, said Adnan Dzhaferoski, director of the Protection and Rescue Directorate, during a meeting of the COVID-19 Coordination Crisis HQ, which minutes were adopted by the Government at Tuesday’s session.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov briefed that Germany has also announced assistance (medical staff, medicines, protective equipment, ventilators etc) for all regional countries.