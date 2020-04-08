Medical aid from Turkey

Поврзани вести
Press conference of tourism-hospitality chamber of Macedonia
7 April 2020 13:58
Press conference of Independent Police Union
7 April 2020 13:58
Working meeting
3 April 2020 14:01
TV and film production companies hold news conference
3 April 2020 13:59
Police checkpoint during curfew
3 April 2020 13:57
Field hospital visit
2 April 2020 16:00
Провери го и оваClose
-
Gov’t to set up Tourism Fund to help sector after coronavirus crisis ends8 April 2020 22:00
-
Sanders drops out of race, clearing way for Biden vs Trump8 April 2020 20:41
-
WTO fears 32-per-cent fall in global trade this year due to pandemic8 April 2020 20:10