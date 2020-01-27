0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Measures to combat air pollution enforced in Skopje, Tetovo

Measures aimed at reducing exposure to air pollution have entered into force after PM10 concentration exceeded the threshold of 175 mg/m3 for two consecutive days in the Skopje municipalities of Karposh and Lisiche and the city of Tetovo.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 27 January 2020 16:23
