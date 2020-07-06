Measures might be undertaken at borders, says Filipche

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – The increased number of new coronavirus infections in neighboring countries could lead to measures being undertaken at our borders, if there is an established risk for our health system, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

“We have been discussing the rising number of cases in the neighborhood at a meeting of the Committee for Infectious Diseases. We could recommend some measures if we establish that the risk from entry of these nationals could jeopardize our health system,” Minister Filipche told reporters.

He added there has been no indication over the weekend regarding an increased threat from the entry of nationals from neighboring countries, but still waiting on information from several public health centers in Kosovo and Serbia.

“We will decide in the next couple of days whether to enforce measures at borders based on this data,” said Filipche.