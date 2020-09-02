MCC demands adequate financial support, Zaev promises stability in coming period

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – The Macedonian Chambers of Commerce (MCC) hosted Wednesday an official meeting with the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the government’s economic team.

At the meeting, MCC businessmen demanded from the government adequate financial support to companies in the fourth set of economic measures to overcome crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, reduction in para-fiscal charges and joint fight against corruption and grey economy.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, on his part, promised stability and predictability in the coming period and new measures for the economy and citizens.

He announced that no early parliamentary elections would be held during the next four-year period, promising stability in tax policy and joint fight with the economic chambers against the grey economy.

“The state is stable and exists to help the citizens and the economy. It is expected the crisis to continue in the next six to eight months and during this period we must work together, because together we are stronger. We will start with discussion and debate on creating new sets of economic measures for the economy and the citizens. Coalition government is stable and strong, and sends the message of predictability, which is important for every company. No early parliamentary elections would be held during the next four-year period which is significant for the plans of the companies.” Zaev said before meeting the businessmen.

The Macedonian Chambers of Commerce hopes that the process of adopting the new anti-crisis measures will be inclusive and all companies facing financial crisis will receive the necessary support.

“What we want in this process is for all companies that are facing financial difficulties due to the crisis, to receive the targeted assistance they need,” MCC President Danela Arsova said.

Arsovska said it is important para-fiscal charges to be reduced as they represent a great burden. She voiced hope that they will work together with the new government to fight against corruption and the grey economy aimed at creating society where law should apply to all persons equally.

