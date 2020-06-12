Maximum efforts for proper protection in electoral process: SEC president

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) will undertake all required activities, both technical and administrative, for preparation of the coming early parliamentary elections in accordance with the Government decree.

SEC president Oliver Derkovski told Friday’s session that the Commission would send a request to the Ministry of Interior, the Sanction Enforcement Directorate and the Office for Management of Registers of Births, Marriages and Deaths for the purpose of collecting the required data.

Derkovski said SEC is not the institution that determines the date for the elections and is always prepared for organization of elections within the designated timeframe.

“Regardless of the date, we instructed our regional offices to find larger, window-ventilated premises for polling stations, in accordance with guidelines issued by health authorities. The procedure is ongoing and will continue as long as needed,” said Derkovski.

He added that SEC would invest maximum efforts to ensure the required conditions in accordance with the health protocols and documents they draft.

“We will do our utmost to ensure the proper protection of all stakeholders – electoral bodies, members and deputies of electoral boards, municipal commissions,” said Derkovski.

SEC member Nakje Vitanov said the Commission begins its technical work regarding the organization and administering of elections, i.e. updating of the Voters’ List.

“This procedure is a longer one and we hope to complete it within the prescribed deadline – 10 days prior to Election Day – incorporating all citizens of North Macedonia aged 18 and having valid personal documents,” said Vitanov.