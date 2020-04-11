MASA: COVID-19 peak in early May with about 1,100 people infected

Skopje, 11 April 2020 (MIA) – The maximum number of people infected with coronavirus in the country is to occur in early May with about 1,100 cases.

This information was presented Saturday by President of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MASA), Ljupcho Kocarev.

He pointed out he studied a model together with Petar Jovanovski, in which they obtained almost the same results as those faced in reality about the number of people infected with COVID-19 and the number of deaths.

Results of their study are more optimistic than the predictions of health authorities that the epidemic will reach its peak in late April with about 2,000 people infected.

“The models, though not the most accurate, contain assumptions and approximations, and build on possible scenarios. They are a powerful tool for understanding the uncertain and help to make the right decisions,” Kocarev told the Fakulteti.mk portal.

He highlighted that the number of infected people and the number of deaths in their model are almost identical to current figures.

The models used at the MASA have been proposed by London’s Imperial College and the Oxford University.

“No doubt, this indicates that we are on the right track in combating the epidemic in the country,” said the President of MASA.