Martens: We want to play key role in restructuring global supply chain after coronavirus crisis

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – Patrick Martens, the Chief Executive of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in North Macedonia told member companies that as Albania and North Macedonia got green light to open EU accession talks, they should play a key role in restructuring the global supply chains once coronavirus crisis is over.

“Now the countries need to improve the economic and political framework conditions and to make new investments in infrastructure projects, only in this way Albania and North Macedonia will be protected from workers leaving the countries,” said Martens.

He underlined dual vocational education implemented according to German model as a way to keep workers in the country.

“Our partner companies included in the implementation of vocational education as well as the secondary schools that are part of this project make a small contribution to vocational education. We are glad that we will launch dual vocational education in the cities of Skopje and Tetovo in August,” Martens noted.

He added that they have been active in communicating with the government over the past two weeks.

“We were able to convey and raise questions related to your problems. At the moment for me the most important goal is to maintain active communication with the government to clearly present your interests and concerns. Our energy is now focused on your company’s survival. After the coronavirus crisis, we want to play a key role in restructuring our global supply chains,” Marten told German companies in the country.