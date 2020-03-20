Markets, pharmacies, banks, posts to designate doorkeepers: gov’t

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – The Government decided late Thursday that all markets, pharmacies, banks and posts designate doorkeepers in order to control the entry and the number of people in the facility, thus ensuring the minimum distance between persons indoors and outdoors.

The Government has also banned gatherings of more than five people in parks and other public spaces, with the police and army intensifying field controls.

In addition, the Government has banned access to Vodno hill overseeing Skopje between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The police will intensify controls in weekend homes and villas in villages surrounding the capital to prevent any large gatherings and parties.