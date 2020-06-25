Marija Kjurchieva’s first solo exhibition to open at MKC

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) — Movement, Lazar Lichenoski art high school student Marija Kjurchieva’s first solo show, will open at the Youth Cultural Center MKC‘s Gallery 2 this evening at 7 pm.

“Through her visual art,” MKC’s press release reads, “Kjurchieva depicts inner movements expressed by small, everyday details.”

“The connection between the portrayed person and the author’s imagination,” according to sculptor Maja Taneva cited in the release, “describe how strong young people’s potential is, as well as their desire to explore and mature, discover what they are capable of, and to leave their mark on the world.”

Marija Kjurchieva (b. 2002, Skopje) is a painter. She is attending Lazar Lichenoski Public High School for Art and Design while also teaching preschoolers art at Kocho Racin Workers University’s Atelier 49, where she started giving art classes in 2018 after getting a scholarship to study there in 2013.

She recently participated in the international Creative Minds of the World project and made the list of the best 200 (out of 2,000) artists worldwide whose work will be included in the art catalog. mr/