Marichikj: New methodology provides realistic framework on course and duration of negotiations

The new methodology has not been yet released and can undergo changes until the last moment. From what we can see in the draft, it is primarily a political document instead of a bureaucratic one, National Coordinator for EU Integration Bojan Marichikj told Slobodna TV.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 5 February 2020 10:01
