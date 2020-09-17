Marichikj-Holstein: Counting on German support to create Criminal Code following European model

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Thursday with German Ambassador to North Macedonia Anke Holstein.

Marichikj thanked for Germany’s support in the preparation of legislation in the area of criminal law and expert assistance in judicial reform.

The Justice Minister stressed he counts on Germany’s support to create a Criminal Code following a European model.

As regards North Macedonia’s Euro-integration process, Marichikj pointed out he expects the first intergovernmental conference and the opening of Chapter 23 to take place during the German EU presidency, adding that the Berlin Process will run smoothly.