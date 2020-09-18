Marichikj-Byrnes: U.S. is a strong ally in rule of law reform

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Friday with U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes.

Marichikj told Byrnes he expects strong support from the U.S. in meeting strategic priorities and rule of law reform, as well as continuing the strong partnership.

The Minister extended gratitude for the support provided so far, underlining that the U.S. is an important ally in the process of building strong and independent institutions, as well as reforms based on the principles of the rule of law, protection of human rights, and fight against corruption, the Justice Ministry said in a press release.

Marichikj also presented his mission, stressing that in addition to North Macedonia’s NATO membership and strengthening the country’s security, another strategic commitment remains to be fulfilled, which is membership in the European Union, the press release reads.