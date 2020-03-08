0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCivil SocietySocietyVideo statement

March for women’s rights: Journey to gender equality not over

Urgent introduction of comprehensive sexual education, protection and prevention of domestic and gender-based violence by institutions, and a stop to double victimization, heard a march for women's rights on International Women's Day in Skopje on Sunday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 8 March 2020 14:49
