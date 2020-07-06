MANU to hold launch for four books on Macedonian language

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) — A book launch for four new publications on the Macedonian language is going to be held at the plateau in front of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts on Tuesday.

The recently published works were initiated by MANU, and written as a collaboration between scholars from the Krste Petkov Misirkov Macedonian Language Institute, the Blazhe Koneski Faculty of Philology, and the Macedonian Language Council.

The books include Macedonian Language: Continuity in Space and Time, a comprehensive overview of the Macedonian language’s development from the 9th century until the moment it was codified.

The other publications are Views on the Macedonian language (an international collection of over 40 research papers on the language), Macedonian Chrestomathy (a selection of writings in Macedonian from the 9th to the 20th centuries), as well as A Linguistic Atlas of Macedonian Dialects (based on OLA (Общеславянский лингвистический атлас) materials). mr/