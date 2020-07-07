MANU promotes four new books on Macedonian language

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) — Four new books on the Macedonian language were launched at the plateau in front of MANU, the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

The goal of the books is to offer scholarly viewpoints and positions based on linguistic research on the continuity and evolution of the Macedonian language and its place among the world’s languages and linguistic studies.

The newly released books are:

Macedonian Language: Continuity in Space and Time, an overview of the Macedonian language and its development beginning from the 9th century until the moment it was codified; Views on the Macedonian language, a collection of more than 40 local and international academic research papers offering their viewpoints on various aspects of the Macedonian language; Macedonian Chrestomathy, a selection of writings in Macedonian from the 9th to the 20th centuries, and Linguistic Atlas of Macedonian Dialects based on OLA (Общеславянский лингвистический атлас materials), providing an in-depth look into the lexical treasure trove of Macedonian dialects.

All four books are also available in electronic format here.

These books, according to MANU president Ljupcho Kocarev, prove that linguistic scholars worldwide agree that the so-called dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia about their languages is not really a dispute as much as it is absurd.

“How can it be possible that people in the 21st century are being denied human rights?,” Kocarev pointed out.

According to Macedonian studies expert Marjan Markovikj, the scholarly research the books are based on is going to convince even those politicians who argue about the language so they can consider them in the future whenever they are faced with any challenges.

“Just as all of us linguistic scholars—local and international—managed to agree on certain facts related to the Macedonian language, we hope politicians and policy makers can accept our findings,” Markovikj noted.

The recently published works were initiated by MANU, and written as a collaboration between scholars from the Krste Petkov Misirkov Macedonian Language Institute, the Blazhe Koneski Faculty of Philology, and the Macedonian Language Council. mr/