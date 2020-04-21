MANU lab opens, to make 100 COVID-19 tests per day

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – The laboratory at the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) will open today, making 100 COVID-19 tests per day, Health Minister Venko Filipche told Tuesday’s press conference.

The results coming to the lab during the day will be available later in the evening.

“Considering that capacity and the average of patients reporting in other hospitals, I believe that by activating this lab, waiting times for the test results will not exceed one day,” added Minister Filipche.