Mandate of Shekerinska’s substitute verified, Alliance for Albanians, Alternativa MPs walk out of Parliament

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament verified on Tuesday evening the mandate of new MP Belkisa Zekjiri, who replaces Radmila Shekerinska.

It also confirmed the resignation of Oliver Spasovski from his MP post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament verified the mandates of the successors of Zoran Zaev and Ljupcho Nikolovski.

Moreover, SDSM’s Nikola Dimitrov, Mila Carovska and Jagoda Shahpaska, as well as DUI’s Naser Nuredini are expected to relinquish their MP mandates next.

Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa MPs walked out of Parliament, citing the fact they have been there for 12 hours as an excuse and requested that the session resumes Wednesday morning.

Speaker Talat Xhaferi denied their request, saying that Parliament will continue working for as long as the necessary majority of MPs are present.

VMRO-DPMNE and Levica MPs also staged a walkout earlier on Tuesday.

Parliament has also confirmed the resignation of newly elected MP Florin Besimi, the brother of Fatmir Besimi, who has been nominated by DUI for Minister of Finance and verified the mandate of his replacement Bedri Fazliu.