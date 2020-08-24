Manchevski: We’ll have functional government next week at latest

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – The former Minister of Information Society and Public Administration and SDSM Vice President Damjan Manchevski, believes that today or tomorrow the proposal for a government will be submitted to the parliament and will be voted quickly, so that we will have a functional government at the latest by next week.

As regards to election of parliamentary committees and bodies, Manchevski expected that these matters to be completed at the next parliamentary session.

“As of September, we will have a fully functional system, both in executive and legislative powers, and we will face the challenge of online work, online decision making, digitalization,” Manchevski said, adding that a platform is being developed from where MPs can work and decide from home or from their offices, which is also a big challenge.

“The parliamentary services are working on this and I hope that no later than the end of September this will become operational,” Manchevski stated Monday, who participated at the informal meeting with MP and VMRO-DPMNE’s secretary for international affairs Timcho Mucunski and Bojan Kordalov, Coordinator of Media and Transparency Program at Institute for Good Governance and Euro-Atlantic Perspectives (IDUEP).

Asked about the fragile parliamentary majority and how it would work, Manchevski said it did not matter, although the previous government had an even weaker majority, but still reached 80 seats.

“Policies are important and building a normal political consensus on some topics is crucial, and if possible, on all. The skill of policy making is to get as much support as possible. If our proposals are in the general interest of all citizens and society, I do not see why anyone would object,” Manchevski added.

Regarding the new parliamentary majority, VMRO-DPMNE’s Timcho Mucunski said that it is the same coalition that ruled for the last three years and that it is ungrateful to make a prediction about how long it will last.

“The citizens should see if that coalition has realized the expectations from the previous three-year mandate and this will give them an answer what they should expect from the same government. Fragile parliamentary majority will mean that daily politicization will be greater than solving problems,” Mucunski said.

