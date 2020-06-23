Manchevski: Proper and fair representation of all political parties, favoring unacceptable

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – We had to intervene with a Government decree in order to ensure proper and fair representation of all political parties in the election campaign, as was the case in the past, said Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski on Tuesday.

Minister Manchevski was quizzed why the State Election Commission (SEC) had not informed media that political party BESA can also take part as an advertiser.

“Over the past few days, there have been unlawful attempts by the opposition, especially in cooperation with the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services, to give political party VMRO-DPMNE all available minutes for media promotion reserved for the two main opposition parties. Although SEC had a different opinion we had to intervene through a Government decree, thus ensuring proper and fair promotion of political parties, as was the case in the past,” said Manchevski.

According to him, there is an official communication from SEC to SDSM, BESA, VMRO-DPMNE and DUI individually, but also to other political parties, in which it asks them to provide information on the distribution of the times for paid political advertising.

“From the aspect of media promotion, the total time for paid political programme has increased, but we absolutely cannot allow someone to demonstrate favoring of a certain political party by using the taxpayers’ money. This is not part of a democracy,” added Manchevski.

BESA was the second-largest opposition party emerging from the 2016 parliamentary elections, but is now part of the SDSM-led coalition.