Manchevski: Number of public sector employees in 2019 slightly up compared to previous year

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – The number of public sector employees in 2019 stood at 132,900 in 1,324 institutions, a slight increase of 0.6 percent compared to 2018, said Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski on Monday.

“The public administration, i.e. the central authorities includes 16,522 people. By sectors, the share of education employees is 32 percent, followed by healthcare (18 percent) and administration (15 percent),” said Manchevski while presenting the annual report.

He added that the 0.6 percent increase means that the number has risen by 832 people.

“Most of the newly-employed in the past year were in the health sector,” said Manchevski.

In addition, state-owned joint-stock companies employ 8,800 persons, but this number is not incorporated in the public sector analyses.