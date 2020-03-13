Manchevski: Most issued documents available online to avoid long lines

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – The most issued documents can now be acquired online, so as to avoid long lines, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski said at a joint-press conference with Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

“In line with measures adopted by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19, we ask citizens to contact institutions electronically for any services they require, so as to avoid long queues. The most issued documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates can be acquired online,” Manchevski said.

The uslugi.gov.mk website offers citizens 128 different types of services. People can get online the most issued documents from several institutions including the Employment Agency, Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, Central Register, etc. Additionally, customers can find out on the website information and instructions for 744 other services.

“So, there no need for people to visit institutions in person. We call on citizens to make use of the services at their disposal and avoid putting themselves at unnecessary risk. Only if each of us makes a contribution we will be able to stop the virus from spreading,” Manchevski said.

The government is set to start informing citizens on all coronavirus measures and instructions via text message.