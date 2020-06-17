‘Manchevski’ monograph available for free download

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) — Manchevski, a monograph on Milcho Manchevski, one of the most recognized Macedonian filmmakers, is available for free download at the Cinematheque’s official website.

Edited by Marina Kostova, Manchevski (Bitsia & Ars Lamina, 2015) is a collection of insights into the artist’s work (directing, photography, conceptual art, writing). It also includes a biography, archival documents, as well as some of Manchevski’s own fiction and theoretical essays.

German graphic designer Matthias Heipel designed the 650-page monograph containing essays written by Sonja Abadzhieva, Ian Christie, Ann Kibbey, Katerina Kolozova, Aleksandar Sasho Lambevski, Conor McGrady, and Erik Tangerstad, and Manchevski’s biography (written by Iris Kronauer). In addition, the book showcases photos, letters, production notes, storyboard sketches, newspaper clippings, and contracts.

The monograph on Manchevski is part of the collections of the US Library of Congress, two French libraries (the Bibliothèque publique d’information du Centre Pompidou and the Cinémathèque française), the British Library, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University, and a great number of national or university libraries worldwide (Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, New Zealand, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Taiwan, and others), according to the Cinematheque of North Macedonia’s announcement.

It can also be found in the newsroom library of famous French film magazine Cahiers du Cinéma; Havana’s Escuela Internacional de Cine y TV film school; the New York Public Library (NYPL), the MoMA and Metropolitan Museum libraries, as well as the filmmaker’s official website (manchevski.com). mr/