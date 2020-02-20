Manchester United up to seventh after controversial win at Chelsea

London, 18 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Manchester United moved up to seventh in the Premier League after a controversial 2-0 win at fourth-placed Chelsea on Monday.

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored the goals for United but Chelsea had two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Maguire avoided being sent off for a kick on Michy Batshuayi.

Martial headed United in front right on half-time and Kurt Zouma had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul before Maguire headed the second goal.

Giroud then saw his goal erased for offside and United held on to go seventh, two points behind Tottenham and three behind Chelsea.