Manaki Brothers festival presents awards to laureates Stole Popov and Janusz Kaminski

Bitola, 20 September 2020 (MIA) – Director and screenwriter Stole Popov is the laureate of the “Big Star of Macedonian Film” award and Polish-American cinematographer Janusz Kaminski is the recipient of the life achievement award “Golden Camera 300” at the 41st International cinematographers’ Film Festival “Manaki Brothers “.

Stole Popov said in his reception speech that he has received many awards, but the best are the ones by the audiences and the colleagues.

Janusz Kaminski said in a video message that the innovation and authenticity of the Manaki brothers motivate him to come to Bitola as soon as possible to personally take the award, expecting this to happen this time next year.

President Stevo Pendarovski, who is the festival patron, said it is good to see the festival taking place despite the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit in a shortened and altered version.

“This is one of the most significant cultural events in our country, one with rich history, lots of enthusiasm and love for the film art,” said President Pendarovski.

He congratulated the laureates and wished them many more projects.

“Days spent in lockdown reminded us on the significance that moving pictures have in our lives. They were one of our activities during this time, be it on TV or PCs, providing vivacity and sense to our daily lives,” noted Pendarovski.

Bitola Ambassador Natasha Petrovska, United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes and festival director Gena Teodosievska also addressed the event.