Man shot dead on sidelines of rallies for and against Trump in US

A man was shot dead on Saturday evening during rallies by supporters and opponents of United States President Donald Trump in the north-western city of Portland, Oregon, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 8.45 pm (0345 GMT) on the sidelines of the rallies.

According to estimates, around 2,500 Trump supporters staged a convoy with several hundred cars through the city, which led to clashes with left-wing groups.

The exact course of events was initially unclear.

The dead man is said to be a Trump supporter. The police did not provide any details about his identity and did not initially comment on who the shooter was.

Police said they are investigating a potential murder case.

Portland has been swept by protests since the death of African-American George Floyd in a brutal police operation by white officers in Minneapolis in late May.

People have been taking to the streets for weeks in other cities as well to protest against police violence against black people.

Two people were killed on Wednesday night in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests. Trump plans to travel to Kenosha himself this Tuesday.