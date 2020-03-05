Man returning from Italy becomes first South Africa coronavirus case

South Africa on Thursday reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, after a 38-year-old man tested positive for the disease following a trip to Italy with his wife.

“They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on March 1,” the Department of Health noted in a statement.

The patient has been in self-isolation since March 3, when he visited a doctor complaining of a fever, headache, malaise, sore throat and cough, the ministry said. The couple has two children.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases wrote on Twitter that the coronavirus case represented not a failure, but “a success of our health systems to be able to detect and rapidly identify cases.”

Experts consider Africa to be at high risk due to its close links with China and the weak health systems that many of the countries on the continent have.

There have been more than a dozen cases reported in Northern Africa, but South Africa is only the third sub-Saharan African country to have a confirmed case. The West African countries of Nigeria and Senegal have reported one and four cases respectively.

African countries started introducing preventative measures soon after the coronavirus outbreak started in China.

Zimbabwe, which borders South Africa, this week decided that travellers from coronavirus-affected countries will not be allowed into the country unless they have a medical certificate showing that they have tested negative for the disease.

“Those who fail to produce the required document will be immediately deported,” Health Minister Obadiah Moyo told dpa on Thursday morning.