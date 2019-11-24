Man City beat Chelsea to stay in hunt; Liverpool, Mourinho win

London, 24 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Manchester City proved they haven’t given up hopes of a third straight Premier League title on Saturday while Liverpool left it late in maintaining their lead in the table.

City rebounded from their showdown defeat at Liverpool two weeks ago by coming from behind to defeat Chelsea 2-1.

The win lifts them above the Blues to third and keeps them within distance of Liverpool, who beat Crystal Palace on Roberto Firmino’s 85th-minute goal.

Liverpool stay eight points clear of Leicester City—who won 2-0 at Brighton—and nine ahead of City.

“We don’t care what happens to the other teams, we have to keep running,” Kevin De Bruyne, who scored City’s opener, told Sky Sports.

“What we did the last two years, we know the hard work we have to put in.

“It’s not as easy as people think.”

N’Golo Kante gave Chelsea a 21st-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium, but De Bruyne’s deflected goal pulled City level, and Riyad Mahrez scored the winner before half-time.

The loss ended Chelsea‘s run of six straight league wins and eight consecutive away victories in all competitions.

Sluggish Liverpool looked to have fallen behind at Selhurst Park, only for VAR to disallow James Tompkins’ goal for a foul on Jordan Ayew.

Sadio Mane then put the Reds on top four minutes into the second half, but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the 82nd minute.

Firmino, however, became the hero moments later by poking home from a corner.

“When you finish the game on the up it’s okay,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

“It was a tough job to do today, but in the end, I’m happy with the result because I know it’s not possible to be brilliant every day.”

Leicester kept pace with Klopp’s side as goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy, his league-best 12th, lifted them past Brighton.

“It was a brilliant three points for us,” manager Brendan Rodgers said.

“Fair play to the players, because they gave so much and I’m so happy for them.”

Jose Mourinho made a successful debut as Tottenham Hotspur manager with a 3-2 win at West Ham.

Son Heung Min, Lucas Moura, and Harry Kane put Tottenham comfortably in charge, and late goals from Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna were not enough to deny Spurs their first away league win since January.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the players and the club,” Mourinho, hired to replace the fired Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday, told the BBC.

“I will hate if somebody says ‘Jose made an impact.’

“I made no impact; I just helped them a little bit to win this match.”

The pressure will likely increase on Arsenal manager Unai Emery after Alexandre Lacazette’s goal deep in stoppage-time rescued a 2-2 draw with second-bottom Southampton.

The Gunners drop to seventh – seven points off the top-four Champions League spots.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are fifth after winning 2-1 at 10-man Bournemouth and Burnley climbed to sixth with a 3-0 victory at Watford, who fall to the bottom of the table to replace Norwich, 2-0 winners at Everton.

Sheffield United host Manchester United in Sunday’s match.