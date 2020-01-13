Malta’s new prime minister Abela is sworn in

Robert Abela was sworn in as Malta’s prime minister on Monday afternoon, taking his oath of office at a ceremony held at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

The 42-year-old lawyer swore loyalty to the constitution, kissed a crucifix and signed documents confirming him as prime minister, as President George Vella looked on.

Outside, a small crowd followed events on a big screen and cheered.

Abela is Malta’s 14th prime minister, its eighth since its independence in 1964.

He was made prime minister one day after winning an election to become leader of the ruling Labour Party.

Abela takes over from Joseph Muscat, who was forced to resign following widespread protests concerning his former top aide’s suspected involvement in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

That aide, Keith Schembri, has not been charged with any crime but remains under investigation.

Abela has pledged to continue Muscat’s legacy and said that the government has no reason to apologize to the Caruana Galizia family.

However, in his first speech as Labour leader on Sunday, he admitted that the outgoing administration had made “mistakes,” without elaborating.

“We will not repeat them. You have my word,” he said.