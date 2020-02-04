Malawi court nullifies presidential poll over irregularities

Blantyre, 4 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The High Court of Malawi on Monday nullified the presidential poll that saw President Peter Mutharika re-elected for a five-year term in May last year.

Judge Healey Potani said the nullification was justified after a plethora of irregularities marred the poll and ordered a new election be held.

“In every election there are irregularities. However, in the present case, the irregularities were widespread and systematic and affected the result… We order the nullification of the election,” he ruled.

Potani said the electoral body had, among other things, failed to gazette election results, failed to use the right forms when entering results and failed to approve results according to procedure.

“We further order that a fresh election be held in accordance with the law and pursuant to directions we will make soon,” Potani said. “We also order that elections should be held within 150 days.

“It therefore follows that the status of the presidency, including that of the office of vice president, reverts to what it was prior to the election. However, the declaration does not invalidate anything that was done by the president,” he said.

Mutharika won May’s election, netting 38.6 per cent of the vote compared to closest opponent Lazarus Chakwera’s 35.4 per cent.

Chakwera and another opponent, Saulos Chilima, disputed the result, seeking its nullification in court based on irregularities, such as the use of correction fluid to change results, and one thousand allegedly duplicated votes.

Chilima had been vice president before May’s election but he fell out with Mutharika and competed in the elections with a new party.

The ruling means that Chilima reverts to his post as vice president, replacing Everton Chimulirenji, who was re-elected in the disputed poll alongside Mutharika.

Months of protest, sometimes violent, followed the election, as thousands demanded the resignation of Jane Ansah, the head of the electoral commission, accusing her of orchestrating election manipulation.

Human rights organization Amnesty International accused Malawian authorities of seeking to end the protests via the “arbitrary” arrest two of its key organizers, saying it was a “ploy to harass and intimidate the two activists and force them to end…the demonstrations.”