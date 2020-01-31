0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Makraduli: RDF not hazardous waste, bans can’t solve environmental issues

Environmental issues can't be solved with bans, but with regulations, monitoring, and science-based action. This isn't a solution, it's pure populism, Deputy Minister of Environment Jani Makraduli said Friday in response to demands for Parliament to adopt a law banning the import of waste used as fuel. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 31 January 2020 20:54
