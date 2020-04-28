Makraduli: More solidarity, for people and nature

Skopje, 28 April 2020 (MIA) – Upon the initiative of Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli, and organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation-Skopje Office and NGO Eko Svest, an online meeting themed “Myths and Facts of Coronavirus Effect on Environment” was held on Tuesday.

“The aim of the meeting was to enable a structured discussion among representatives of institutions, civil society organizations, national and international experts, for the purpose of creating recommendations that would be further used in drafting a public policy document,” the Government said in a press release.

Deputy Minister Makraduli told the meeting that the post-COVID-19 period should consider three key components – enhancement of public health, economic recovery and efforts to fight climate change.

According to him, the economic recovery requires a Macedonian version of the European Green Deal, giving priority to climate action, energy transition, biodiversity, circular economy, clean air plan, a greener national budget and digitization.

“This is possible only through integrated policies by all stakeholders – science, civil society, private sector and public institutions. The new deal should offer a framework for reshaping the society and a new way of thinking. Some of the COVID-19 measures must become a part of our daily life. We can work from home on Friday. We can make Wednesday a car-free day. We can use e-education platform once a week,” stressed Makraduli.

In addition, several areas and species should be declared as protected, nature can be transferred to urban centers through ‘Nature Based Solutions’, while transport through ‘smart mobility’.

“We must enter the new ‘normalcy’ with more solidarity, where every day is Earth Day. More solidarity, for people and nature,” underlined Makraduli.