Makedonski Telekom: 5G network isn’t activated

Skopje, 28 March 2020 (MIA) – Makedonski Telekom issued Saturday a statement denying reports that 5G network has been activated in the country.

“False information has been shared on social media recently claiming that Makedonski Telekom has turned on the testing 5G network and that it affects the health of the citizens. Without evidence and facts, by sharing fake news and old articles published in 2018 and 2019, an inaccurate and negative campaign is being created about 5G network, which also helps spread unnecessary panic in times when we should remain calm,” said the statement.

Makedonski Telekom, it noted, asserts that no 5G network has been put into use. Competent institutions haven’t even launched procedure to award 5G frequencies.

So far, said the company, the first demo was tested in 2018 and the functioning of the new technology was tested only in a lab and in a limited selected area in 2019.

“All reports accusing us of mass testing across the country are groundless,” noted Makedonski Telekom.