Make card payments amid coronavirus outbreak: deputy minister

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) – The citizens to avoid paying cash, they should use cards when making various payments, urges Deputy Health Minister Armend Aslani.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday alongside Health Minister Venko Filipche, Aslani once again pleaded the citizens to stay at home, not to go outside unless completely necessary, and not to group in farmers’ markets, grocery stores and shops.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends regular hand washing, especially after exchanging banknotes. If possible, it’s always better to pay with cards,” noted the Deputy Minister.