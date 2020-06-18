Majority of Skopje’s active cases are in Chair municipality

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – Of the 182 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours in the country, 107 were reported in Skopje, says the Institute of Public Health on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 infections in the capital Skopje has totaled to 2,243 with 1,507 being active cases.

The Municipality of Chair still holds the ‘top spot’ with 336 cases, which is an increase by 30 cases since yesterday.

Chair is followed by Gazi Baba (128), Aerodrom (125), Centar (121), Butel (118), Saraj (105) and Karposh (103).