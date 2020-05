Skopje, 30 May 2020 (MIA) – The majority, i.e. 22 of the 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, have been registered in Skopje.

According to the Public Health Institute, 22 new coronavirus cases were registered in Skopje in the past 24 hours of which in Chair-5, Butel-3, Saraj-2, Aerodrom-2, Shuto Orizari-2, Gjorche Petrov-2, Ilinden-2, Gazi Baba-1, Studenichani-1, Sopishte-1 and Kisela Voda-1.