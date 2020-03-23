Majority of Macedonians would give up rights to fight COVID-19: poll

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – Overwhelming majority of Macedonians, 94%, say they are willing to give up their rights temporarily if it helps curb the spread of the new coronavirus, shows a Gallup International poll, released Monday.

In North Macedonia, the opinion poll was conducted by Brima, a member of Gallup International Association (GIA), as part of a worldwide poll in the context of the COVID-19 situation, Brima said in a press release.

More than 25,000 people from over 20 countries took part in the poll, which was completed yesterday. A follow-up is expected to be published in coming days.

63% of the respondents in North Macedonia say they are worried that they or their family members could contract COVID-19, whereas 36% say they aren’t worried about the prospect of being infected.

Asked to rate the government’s measures taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the country, 65% approve the measures with 29% responding that the government’s handling of the crisis is not appropriate.

In the midst of the pandemic, Macedonians say they feel optimistic with 44% saying they believe the worse is over. 35% believe that the worst is yet to come and 21% say the situation will remain unchanged in the coming period.

It should be noted that the opinion poll was completed before North Macedonia registered its first coronavirus fatalities, said the press release.

Macedonians, according to the poll, are trying to stop the spread of the new coronavirus by washing their hands (88%), staying at home and social distancing (54%), and using disinfectants (48%).