MAFWE: Cabbage growers’ losses will be covered by emergency response measure

Skopje, 28 April 2020 (MIA) — The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy continues to monitor the purchasing of cabbage and is in constant contact with cabbage growers and buyers, according to an official press release.

“Due to the global coronavirus pandemic,” the release reads, “there has been a drop in cabbage demand on world markets, which in our country has caused problems in marketing and pricing cabbage.”

To recover cabbage growers’ losses, and in coordination with farmers, the ministry has put forward a proposal for an emergency response measure to be discussed at a governmental session Tuesday, the release adds.

The response measure will cover all cabbage sold between April 1 and 30, in order to stabilize the cabbage market, which was destabilized due to the state of emergency called because of the coronavirus.

This, in turn, caused a significant decrease in both cabbage demand and price, the MAFWE explains.

However, it points out in its press release, the ministry will continue to support cabbage growers and ensure sustainable cabbage production and distribution.

In closing, the ministry calls on Additional Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Cvetan Tripunovski not to use this time of global crisis “to score political points and manipulate farmers the way he did [on Monday] commenting on cabbage purchases despite knowing the ministry already proposed an emergency response measure.”

On Monday, Tripunovski called on the government to subsidize cabbage producers in the amount of five denars per every kilo of cabbage sold at the price of five denars, so that a final price of ten denars for cabbage could be reached.

“Put farmers first,” he said, after calling the current cabbage purchasing situation in the Strumica-Valandovo region a “catastrophe.” mr/