Madrid to use Bernabeu as medical supply centre in coronavirus battle

Barcelona, 27 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Real Madrid have offered their Santiago Bernabeu stadium as a medical supply centre to help battle the coronavirus in Spain.

Over 4,000 people have died in Spain because of the pandemic, with over 56,000 infected, leaving the country only behind Italy in number of deaths.

“Real Madrid, in collaboration with the High Council for Sport (CSD), has launched a project in Madrid to supply and distribute strategic medical supplies to be used in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Madrid in a statement on Thursday.

“As a result of the close collaboration between the two institutions, the Santiago Bernabeu will offer a space that is equipped to store the donations of medical supplies required in the fight against this pandemic.

“All of the stored supplies will be passed on to the Spanish health authorities, under the authority of the Spanish government, so that the resources, so necessary in the current health emergency situation, are employed in the best and most efficient manner.”

Madrid are also opening a facility for businesses and organizations to donate money or materials to Spain’s health ministry.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, in conjunction with UNICEF, donated 15,000 coronavirus testing kits and 264,000 face masks on Wednesday, while Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has also donated one million euros (1.08 million dollars) to hospitals.

Football has been suspended indefinitely in Spain during the crisis.