Madrid, Catalonia agree to talks after first meeting since 2018

Barcelona, 7 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Spanish government agreed to set up a forum for dialogue with the region of Catalonia in a meeting in Barcelona on Thursday, an unexpected show of progress after the two met for the first time in more than one year.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met Catalan leader Quim Torra to discuss the restive region’s independence ambitions. After their initial exchange, Sanchez told journalists that the two had agreed to hold regular meetings, starting as early as February.

“It is clear that we have to change our course,” Sanchez said. “We have all lost out over the past decade.”

Catalonia’s secessionist crisis is one of Spain’s most intractable political problems – one that only worsened after a referendum for independence in October 2017 was declared illegal. The country’s previous conservative government placed the region under forced administration, and many senior Catalan politicians from that period were jailed or left the country in exile.

Sanchez brokered a deal with the largest Catalan party, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), at the beginning of January, agreeing to engage in dialogue in exchange for the ERC’s abstention from the deciding parliamentary vote that ushered in his term and his new government.

Sanchez and Torra had not met since December 2018. Prior to their meeting, Sanchez had planned to offer Catalonia a regular forum for dialogue, better cooperation between the region and the central government, and greater financial autonomy.

Sticking points had been expected to be the question of the freeing of the separatist leaders who are currently jailed, some with lengthy sentences, for organizing a referendum deemed illegal on the region’s independence in October 2017.

Torra and his colleagues have called for the leaders’ immediate release and a pardon, as well as greater autonomy – steps Madrid had refused.