Macron wants action to stop Muslim isolation from French society

President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he wants to take stronger action against radicalization and the isolation of Muslims from the rest of French society.

He called separatism an enemy and incompatible with the freedom, equality and unity of the nation, in comments in Mulhouse in eastern France.

Macron said it was not acceptable that laws be broken in the name of a religion. “We cannot have the laws of Turkey on French soil,” Macron said.

In France it must never be accepted that the laws of religion could be superior to the laws of the republic, he said.

He added that France wants to gradually phase out imams sent by other states, while at the same time increasing the number of French-trained Muslim scholars and leaders.

Numerous imams trained and paid by countries such as Turkey or Algeria work in France.

Macron said France must regain control and fight against foreign influences, and stressed that this was not about stigmatizing a religion.

This was not a “plan against Islam”, Macron said.

The lack of social, sports, extracurricular or cultural activities in many neighbourhoods presents a problem, he said. During his trip to Mulhouse, Macron had visited the troubled district of Bourtzwiller, a police station and cultural associations.

His government has vowed to fight against violence, radicalization and crime in suburbs.