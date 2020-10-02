Macron sets out programme to fight Islamist activism in France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday set out a series of measures to crack down on Islamist activists and to build up a form of Islam compatible with what he called “the values of the Republic.”

The centrist president warned that Islamists were at work in communities around France, seeking to build up “a parallel order” and eventually “take complete control” of society.

France has long had a tortured relationship with its Muslim population. Many French Muslims trace their origins to the country’s former colonies in north and west Africa.

Fears around radical Islamism have become even more topical with the emigration of hundreds of young French people to join the Islamic State extremist group, and a series of Islamist attacks on French soil that claimed more than 230 lives in 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile many French Muslims complain that the constant focus on their religion stigmatizes them, and that young people of Arab or African origin, especially from the country’s poorer urban areas, face frequent discrimination.

Speaking in a suburb of Paris, Macron said the fight against Islamism must not fall into the “trap” set by “polemicists and extremists” who wanted to stigmatize all Muslims.

But he warned of issues such as children being withdrawn from school under a pretence of home schooling and then sent to underground schools “often run by religious extremists.”

From next year, attendance at school will be obligatory for all children apart from exceptional cases such as where home schooling is necessary for health reasons.

Macron said authorities have repeatedly discovered unofficial schools where prayers are held during the school day and staff wear the niqab or face veil.

Schools must “train citizens, not believers,” he added.

The state will also have the power to step in where local authorities make unacceptable concessions to Islamists, Macron says, citing “religious menus” in school canteens or segregated access to swimming pools.

Macron said the government is working with the country’s main Islamic representative group to build an “Islam of enlightenment” that can be “at peace with the republic.”

The French Council for the Muslim Religion will be responsible for accrediting training courses for imams and certifying the imams themselves.

The imams will have to sign up to a charter and will face losing their status if they contravene it.

Current agreements with Algeria, Morocco and Turkey for France to host imams and prayer reciters will be terminated, Macron said.

He warned that foreign influence on Islam in France can lead to rivalries and “post-colonial” outlooks.

France needs “a generation of imams, but also of intellectuals, who will defend an Islam that is completely compatible with the values of the republic,” Macron argued.

The organization of Islam in France has often frustrated governments. Mainstream Sunni Islam has no hierarchy, meaning there is no recognized leadership for authorities to engage with.

But Macron said he had confidence in the French Council for the Muslim Religion, which has often been criticized for being ineffectual or not fully representative of French Muslims.

The government would put more funds into Islamic studies and seek to improve the teaching of Arabic in schools too, he said.

And he promised action on housing as well as economic opportunities for young people in poor urban areas.

The president’s announcements drew a mixed response across the political spectrum.

Lawmaker Valerie Boyer of the conservative Les Republicains party criticized what she called Macron’s “discourse of victimization” about France’s own historical responsibilities, but welcomed “this vast programme against the Islamist poison.”

On the hard right, lawmaker Nicolas Dupont-Aignan said Macron had “at last woken up” but his measures would not be enough to combat Islamism.

Left-wing lawmaker Alexis Corbiere accused Macron of being partly responsible for the growth of Islamism by failing to reverse a decline in public services in poorer areas.

And Muslim activist Marwan Muhammad vehemently criticized the president’s plans.

“If the president wants to ‘help’ Muslims to build up their structures, why is he deciding in their place who should represent them/us?” he asked on Twitter. “Why are their/our voices confiscated?”