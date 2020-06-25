Macron plans video conference with Putin on international crises

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about international crises in a video conference, sources from the Elysee Palace said late Wednesday.

The two leaders plan to have an “in-depth exchange,” with cooperation in the health and environmental spheres on the agenda, the sources said.

Libya, Syria, Iran or Ukraine could be on the agenda.

There had been speculation that Macron was planning a trip to Russia, but the Elysee never confirmed it.

Shortly before the G7 summit in Biarritz last year, Macron received Putin in his holiday residence Fort Bregancon on the Mediterranean.

Macron has advocated for having a challenging dialogue with Moscow on the international stage. But he has not spoken in support of readmitting Russia to the G7 so far.