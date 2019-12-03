Macron: French soldiers in Mali died ‘for the freedom of the world’

Paris, 2 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – France paid tribute on Monday with military pomp and ceremony to its 13 soldiers who died last week when their helicopters collided during combat operations against jihadists in Mali.

“Liberty, alas, often has the taste of spilled blood,” President Emmanuel Macron declared before the 13 coffins, draped in the French tricolour, in the courtyard of the Invalides military hospital.

“They died on operation for France, for the protection of the peoples of the Sahel, for the security of their fellow citizens and for the freedom of the world,” Macron said.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was in attendance, along with soldiers from the dead men’s units, their families, the mayors of the towns they were based in and other dignitaries.

Earlier, troops saluted and civilians applauded as the cortege of hearses surrounded by motorcycle outriders made its way through central Paris to the Invalides, where Napoleon Bonaparte is buried.

France deployed troops to Mali in 2013 to recapture the north of the country for the government after it fell into the hands of jihadists following a separatist uprising and coup d’etat the previous year.

It now has some 4,500 troops based in Mali, Chad and Niger, operating against various Islamist extremist groups across the Sahel region.

Last Monday’s incident took place in the troubled tri-border region, where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso meet.

A local affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group is active there, and the group claimed an attack that killed 53 Malian soldiers and a civilian earlier last month.

On the same day as the ceremony in Paris, a United Nations expert warned that the security situation in Mali had “reached a critical level.”

There were “unprecedented incidents of violence across communal lines, and increasingly deadly terror attacks against the security forces as well as civilians,” Alioune Tine, the UN independent expert on the country’s human rights situation, said after a 10-day visit.

“In central Mali, the worrying frequency of terrorist attacks against the army threatens the foundations of state security,” Tine said.

Last Monday’s helicopter crash was one of the French military’s worst losses of life in any single incident in more than 30 years.

The French military said three helicopters as well as fighter jets had been called in to back up French commandos on the ground who had caught up with a group of jihadists they had been tracking.

Two of the helicopters collided, killing all on board, while manoeuvring in a pitch-black night to attack the extremists.

Islamic State said in a statement that the collision had taken place after its fighters opened fire on one of the helicopters, forcing it to pull out.

But French armed forces chief of staff General Francois Lecointre on Friday told Radio France Internationale that was “absolutely false” and none of the jihadists had opened fire on the French helicopters.

Macron said last week that the military and government would be considering “all the options” concerning the nature of the country’s military involvement in the Sahel region in the coming weeks.