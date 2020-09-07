Macron congratulates Pendarovski on Independence Day

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated President Stevo Pendarovski on the country’s Independence Day-September 8.

“On behalf of France and my personal behalf, I congratulate You on the national holiday of North Macedonia, expressing my solidarity and the solidarity of the French people to the Macedonian people who are also hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. I extend my sincere gratitude for the assistance in the repatriation of French and European nationals at the onset of the crisis. The European Union, by approving more than EUR 3 billion in assistance for the countries of the Western Balkans in the wake of this unprecedented crisis, has demonstrated its full commitment to the region,” says President Macron in the note.

The French President wants bilateral relations to continue to strengthen.

“The French strategy for the Balkans envisages enhanced support for the region’s economic and social development, through the upcoming activities of the French Development Agency in North Macedonia, in the field of permanent development,” says Macron.

According to him, 2020 has been an important stage in the Euro-Atlantic approximation of North Macedonia, becoming the 30th NATO member on March 27, while saluting the March 25 EU Council’s decision over the opening of accession negotiations.

“Rest assured that you have my full support for the European perspective of North Macedonia. I wish for a sooner establishment of the negotiating framework. France will follow if the framework reflects the new enlargement methodology and will continue to support the required reforms for North Macedonia’s EU progress, especially in the field of rule of law, which is in the core of the European values,” reads the note.