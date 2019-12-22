Macron appeals for holiday pause in strikes paralysing train travel

Paris, 22 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – French President Emmanuel Macron has called for ongoing strikes that have paralysed rail travel nationwide to be put on hold over the holidays by making an appeal on behalf of the French people.

The striking workers must acknowledge that there are people across France who want to see each other again over the holidays, said Macron late Saturday during a visit to Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

Thus far, the holiday pause wished for by Macron and his government has not materialized. Several trade unions have said that they plan to continue labour action over the Christmas period.

Train travel was severely disrupted across France on Sunday, with long-distance and regional train passengers facing long waits and chaotic schedules. Paris’ public transport company RATP is also affected by the strikes that have take place for over two weeks.

Talks between the French government and the unions have been delayed until January, as both sides have hardened their negotiating stances.