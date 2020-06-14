Macedonians switching to online shopping, number of e-stores and payments increases

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – Ever since the coronavirus crisis began, there’s been an increase in the use of computers and cellphones for payment purposes. Data shows that the number of payments done through online banking increased by 30%, and the number of registered online stores has increased as opposed to the number of online stores registered throughout the entirety of 2019.

Data by the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia shows that there has been an annual growth of credit transfer transactions of 4.9%, an increase in transactions in physical persons of 1.3%, and a slight decline of 0.7% in legal persons since the health crisis began in this country.

“Since the COVID-19 crisis began, physical entities started utilizing the benefits of online banking more. The number of electronic credit transfers initiated by citizens has increased by a whopping 30.3% annually, i.e. a 21.4% increase monthly. Citizens used computers in particular for payments. Specifically, in payments done via computer, there’s a high annual growth in March of 26.4%, i.e. a 27.2% monthly growth, twice as high as the annual growth in the first quarter of this year which amounted to 13.8%,” the NBRNM data shows.

Citizens have been using their cellphones significantly more as well. The number of payments done via cellphone was increased by 45.5% annually, i.e. 7.4% monthly. One in four electronic credit transfers is initiated via cellphone, whereas the other three are initiated via computer.

There has been a particular increase in the use of payment cards for online shopping. In March, the number of transactions was twice as high in regards to last March. Using payment cards in physical places of sale has noticed a positive trend as well.

In terms of using payment cards in online stores, there is an annual growth of 62.3% in the first quarter of this year in the number of transactions, primarily driven by physical persons. The NBRNM data shows that citizens have been using payment cards for online shopping more intensely in March, reaching an annual growth of 99%. At the same time, legal persons’ transactions have dipped 2.5%.

Data by the Macedonian Association of E-Commerce also points out that citizens have been switching to online shopping. The Association has told MIA that there have been 97 e-merchants registered in March and April alone, whereas during the entirety of 2019, there had been 149 registered e-merchants.

“There’s a 4.5% increase in e-commerce in April, in comparison to the average monthly number of e-merchants that had registered in 2019,” the Association says, adding that it should be noted that, during March and April, 346 online store requests had been sent to the banks, out of which, not all had reached e-commerce status because of incomplete requests.

The Association also says that, according to data received by the five banks that offer e-commerce in North Macedonia, in 2019 there had been 12 online stores opened on average per month, whereas in March and April 2020 the number of new online stores is 42 and 55 respectively, which marks an astounding growth of 3.5 and 4.5 times respectively.

The Ecommerce4All initiative by the Association of E-commerce, realized through the support of the USAID Business Ecosystem Project, is another sign of the attraction and increased demand for online stores, because in only 10 days there had been 215 applications for financial aid and advice for opening a new commercial canal in the e-commerce sphere.

The Association believes that 2020 will be a trend-setting year for businesses. More and more businesses will follow this trend and switch to online sales, which will directly affect and improve their offers, which will lead to a drastic increase in e-commerce profits.

By the end of 2019, there were 1,020 registered online stores registered in North Macedonia.

Suzi Koteva Stoimenova

Translator: Dragana Knežević