Macedonian writer Dušica-Ilin Šećerovski passes away at 75

Skopje, 23 November 2019 (MIA) – Macedonian writer and journalist Dušica Ilin-Šećerovski passed away in Belgrade on Friday evening. She was 75.

Born in Tetovo in 1944, Ilin-Šećerovski was educated in her hometown as well as Bitola, Skopje, and Belgrade, where she remained after completing her journalism studies and worked as a correspondent with Macedonian media outlets.

She was the author of several poetry collections, including The Heart’s Fresco (1971), Sysiphine (1976), The Caged Wind (1981), Intepreting Fear (1989), The White Line (2006), and Surplus of Soil (2019).

Ilin-Šećerovski also edited three anthologies published by the Struga Poetry Evenings and was a member of the Writers Association of Macedonia since 1972.

She was awarded the Zlaten Prsten poetry prize, and her poems have been published in translation in Poland, the USA, Turkey, Romania, and other countries.

Her work has been featured in several anthologies of Macedonian and Yugoslav poetry. mr/