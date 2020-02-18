0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Macedonian tourism to be promoted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram

Macedonian tourism potentials will be promoted by a visual journey through photos of the country's beauties, culture and tradition at social media, said Agency for Tourism Promotion and Support director Ljupcho Janevski on Tuesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 18 February 2020 16:51

